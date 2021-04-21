YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $71,236.87 and $139,450.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for $3.65 or 0.00006541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00067254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00020588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00094457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $362.98 or 0.00650179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.89 or 0.06725907 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Profile

YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 19,509 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance . YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

Buying and Selling YFIVE FINANCE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFIVE FINANCE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YFIVE FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

