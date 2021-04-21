Yandex (YNDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Yandex to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Yandex has set its FY 2021

Persons that are interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, analysts expect Yandex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.88, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.22. Yandex has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $74.32.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YNDX. New Street Research started coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

