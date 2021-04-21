Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Worley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worley from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Worley alerts:

WYGPY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 32,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47. Worley has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.3752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. Worley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.