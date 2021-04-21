Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,377.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $360,919,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 660.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,277,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,536,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,588 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,183,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,049.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 598,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 546,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDU. CLSA began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.21.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.73. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

