WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) PT Raised to $32.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $28.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 176.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $29.86.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,626 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,024,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,933,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,661,000 after acquiring an additional 680,899 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,270,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,804,000 after acquiring an additional 659,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

