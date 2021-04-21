William Blair Weighs in on Agile Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). William Blair also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

AGRX stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $154.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,427.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 698,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $231,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 112,166 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

