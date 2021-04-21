WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Bought by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in WidePoint were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 429.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of WidePoint by 535.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 115,547 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

Get WidePoint alerts:

In other news, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,336.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $99,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 73,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,173. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. WidePoint Co. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.39 million.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY).

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.