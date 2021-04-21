Whirlpool Co. (WHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.40 on June 15th

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Whirlpool has raised its dividend payment by 12.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of WHR opened at $236.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.49. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $96.42 and a 12-month high of $240.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,521.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

