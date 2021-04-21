Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 186,386 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $4,915,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.20. 68,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,373. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

