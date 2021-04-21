Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $16.09. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

