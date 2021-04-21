WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stake Reduced by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,147. WestRock has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

