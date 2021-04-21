Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $80.00 at Benchmark

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s previous close.

WDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.24.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC stock opened at $67.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.59. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of -79.98 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 226.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 613 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.