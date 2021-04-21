Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

IGI stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

