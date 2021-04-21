Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

