Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

EHI stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

