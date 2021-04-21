West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.66 Per Share

Analysts expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to report $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $13.12 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFG shares. TD Securities upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

WFG traded down $4.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.13. 30,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,012. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.19. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $88.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.1574 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber stock. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 617,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,657,000. West Fraser Timber accounts for about 2.6% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

