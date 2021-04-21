West Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 211,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,299,098. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

