WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $71.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several brokerages have commented on WCC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,839. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $95.19.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 16.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

