WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $71.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.
Several brokerages have commented on WCC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.
Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,839. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $95.19.
In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 16.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
