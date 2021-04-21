Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,146,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $237,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $222.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $136.11 and a 12 month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.