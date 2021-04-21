Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 82 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $302.65 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.34 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total transaction of $15,408,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,483,918 shares of company stock worth $416,349,923 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

