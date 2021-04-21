Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,638 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 166,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 78,586 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 74,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 248.7% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 30,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of 131.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

