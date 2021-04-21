Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 2.6% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,499,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $133.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.72. The company has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

