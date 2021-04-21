Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,545,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 232.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 42,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

NYSE:NGS opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $123.81 million, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 2.21. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.