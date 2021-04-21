Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 124,131 Shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,131 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Aytu Biopharma were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aytu Biopharma by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 26.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,641 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

AYTU has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

