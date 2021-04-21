Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of Postal Realty Trust worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 57.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSTL. TheStreet lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $246.42 million, a P/E ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

