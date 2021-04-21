Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $114,000 Holdings in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 875.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Select Interior Concepts worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of SIC opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.39 million, a PE ratio of -54.43 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $144.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.10 million. Analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

