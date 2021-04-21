Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 1,553 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth $800,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $1,793,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 118,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 61,908 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $38.17.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

