WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

NYSE:PFE opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a market cap of $217.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

