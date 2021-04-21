WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Surevest LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $509,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $641,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Masco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 47,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Masco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.15. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

