WBH Advisory Inc. Has $855,000 Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 235.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,531,000.

Shares of PFM opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $35.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

