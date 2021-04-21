WBH Advisory Inc. Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,603,000 after purchasing an additional 419,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,375,000 after acquiring an additional 267,956 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $405.37 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.42 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.73 and a 200-day moving average of $371.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.68.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

