WBH Advisory Inc. Has $474,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.79.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $312.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $128.87 and a 52-week high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.