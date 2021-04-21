WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 805 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $804.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.35 and a 1-year high of $827.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $751.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $705.07.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.