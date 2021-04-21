Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Position Reduced by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Waters were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $2,018,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters stock opened at $296.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.50. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $309.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.27.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.