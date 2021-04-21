Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Raised to $144.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

Waste Management stock opened at $134.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $135.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after acquiring an additional 308,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

