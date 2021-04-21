Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) vs. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Financial Contrast

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust N/A -197.41% -68.57% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 123.40% 3.10% 1.61%

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $85.95 million 1.00 $4.08 million $3.83 1.64 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $309.18 million 6.32 $383.55 million $1.66 13.91

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust currently has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.26%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $23.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.48%. Given CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is more favorable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

