Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Currently, 25.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

WPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Prime Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 2,239,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,493,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 205,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,781 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 329,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 757.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 295,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 261,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPG opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.36. Washington Prime Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($3.17). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

