Wambolt & Associates LLC Takes Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,350 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,313 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of BHP opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $116.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $2.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.85%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

