Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 583 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 583 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST opened at $371.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $164.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $343.91 and its 200 day moving average is $361.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

