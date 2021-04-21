Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $675,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 75,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

