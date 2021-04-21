Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $310,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 98,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 375,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,181,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $142.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.