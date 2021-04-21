Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total transaction of $1,675,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,657,214.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $179.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.60. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.52 and a 52-week high of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

