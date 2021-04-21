Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,245,463. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $398.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

