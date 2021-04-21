W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Announces Earnings Results

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock remained flat at $$80.67 on Wednesday. 30,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,546. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $81.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $68.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

