Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $173.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VMC. Raymond James began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

NYSE VMC opened at $174.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.63 and its 200-day moving average is $154.21. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $177.10.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 38,518 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,711,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

