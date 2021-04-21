Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 266 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 266 price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOLV.B. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 250 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 219.27.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.