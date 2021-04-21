Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €284.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €284.00 ($334.12) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €249.93 ($294.04).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €234.05 ($275.35) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion and a PE ratio of 14.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €220.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €167.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

