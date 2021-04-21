VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Up to $24.00

VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $24.70. VIZIO shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 1,726 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on VZIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 265,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $5,188,974.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at $766,557. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $12,212,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,576,265 shares in the company, valued at $306,101,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438 over the last quarter.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

