VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $23.07 on Monday. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

In related news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 341,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $6,690,133.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 103,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $2,033,226.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438 over the last three months.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

