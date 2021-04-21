Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of VST stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Vistra has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after purchasing an additional 319,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,865,000 after purchasing an additional 467,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,229,000 after purchasing an additional 673,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

